"Both Sides" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Both Sides of the Story
A whisper starts, a tale takes flight,
It paints a scene of black and white.
A villain drawn, a hero bright,
And all the world seems clear in sight.
The rumor spreads on eager breath,
A judgment passed, a social death.
The easy truth, a simple frame,
Assigns the fault, proclaims the blame.
But what if shadows hold a hue,
And what if "they" were "me" or "you"?
For every word that's spoken loud,
Another's silence fills the crowd.
The story told is not the whole,
It's just a fragment of a soul.
A piece of pain, a shard of rage,
Torn from a different life and age.
So pause the rush, withhold the stone,
Before the full account is known.
Seek out the voice that's left unheard,
The other side, the other word.
For truth resides not in one view,
But in the space between the two.
A tapestry of intertwined threads,
Woven from what's felt and said.
To truly know, to judge with grace,
You must first stand in the other's place.
Hear their sorrow, their reason's plea,
And find the truth that sets you free.
The moral is, we must attend,
To all the narratives that blend.
For every tale, a counter-spin,
The only way the truth can win.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini