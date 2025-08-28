"Eye on You" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
The people of a nation stand vigilant, observing their government and leaders, holding them accountable for their decisions. This poem, "We Are Watching You," is a reflection of this dynamic, a powerful expression of the public's watchful eye and their collective voice demanding justice, transparency, and good governance.
We Are Watching You
We are the many, the unseen, the quiet hum,
A tide of faces in the gathering storm.
The promises you make, we count each one,
The laws you forge, the future you transform.
We watch you as you walk the halls of power,
With every word you speak, each whispered plea.
For in this fragile, ever-ticking hour,
Your choices echo through eternity.
We are the farmers in the sun-scorched field,
The mothers cradling a child's soft hand.
The scholars whose bright minds will not yet yield,
The laborers who toil across the land.
We are the people, a vast and vibrant throng,
And you are not the kings on high,
You are the servants where we all belong,
Beneath the same wide and indifferent sky.
We see the hands you shake, the smiles you wear,
The private meetings held behind closed doors.
The public face, the manufactured care,
The silent deals, the secret wars.
We watch the public funds you so freely spend,
The budgets bloated, the projects left undone.
The roads that crumble, the truths you bend,
The games you play beneath the watchful sun.
We are not sheep to blindly follow suit,
To graze on lies and be led to the slaughter.
Our minds are sharpened, our roots go deep,
We are the sons and daughters of a new order.
You work for us, for every single soul,
From the grandest city to the smallest town.
So be accountable, and make the people whole,
Before we rise and bring your castle down.
Remember this, when you sit on your thrones of might,
We are the keepers of the nation’s flame.
We are the darkness that follows the fading light,
We are the ones who speak your name.
We are the record, the ledger, and the pen,
The memory that time will not erase.
And when you falter, we will ask again,
For justice, honor, and for truth to find its place.
So be careful, oh so careful what you do,
For we are watching, and we will not forget.
The trust we gave, we can withdraw from you,
The debt of truth has not been settled yet.
We see all that you do, both right and wrong,
And in our hands, the power still resides.
We are the voice, the rhythm, and the song,
And in our unity, our destiny abides.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
