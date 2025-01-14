Give the People What the People Want
Oh, islands kissed by the turquoise sea,
Where palms bow gently to the breeze so free,
A nation built on courage and strife,
Yet burdened by promises that fail to bring life.
From Nassau's bustle to Inagua’s calm,
The Bahamian spirit beats strong as a psalm.
But politicians, hear this truth we chant:
You must give the people what the people want.
Promises Like Sand
You climb the stage, your words like gold,
Speaking visions bright, ambitions bold.
“You’ll have better schools, roads without cracks,
A health system strong, no burdens of tax.”
We’ve heard it all, election’s sweet tune,
Yet come each day, it’s the same old monsoon.
Your promises crumble, like castles of sand,
Washed away by neglect’s careless hand.
The People’s Demand
The people want more than grandiose speech,
We want action within our reach.
Jobs that uplift, wages fair,
Housing affordable, and healthcare with care.
Let children dream without hunger’s clutch,
And parents provide with dignity’s touch.
Bahamian waters yield bounty untold,
But we ask: who profits from these riches of gold?
Beware the Tide of the People’s Might
Beware the tide when patience runs thin,
When voices rise like the storm’s din.
The unions will march, their banners held high,
Demanding justice, or asking you why.
Why workers toil but cannot thrive,
Why they struggle to keep dreams alive.
The sick-outs will come, the strikes will prevail,
Your castles of comfort will surely pale.
Lead with Honor, or Step Aside
O leaders, beware of the people's gaze,
For it sharpens in hardship, it cuts through the haze.
The Bahamas is not just a playground for few,
It belongs to the many, the many like you.
Lead with honor, fulfill your vow,
Or face the reckoning, starting now.
We demand what’s right, not crumbs from the feast,
For we are lions, not lambs, not least.
A Call to Serve
To serve is sacred, a duty divine,
To uplift the nation, not just your own shrine.
Let governance be a bridge, not a wall,
Lend your ears to the people’s call.
Speak not in platitudes, act with intent,
Ensure every dollar is wisely spent.
For history remembers the ones who dared,
Who led with courage, and truly cared.
The People’s Verdict
Time will tell, as it always does,
Whether your promises were more than buzz.
Will you build a future where all can stand,
Or leave us adrift in a barren land?
The choice is yours, the power is lent,
By the people’s voice, their will, their consent.
Heed this warning, lest justice flaunt:
Give the people what the people want.
A Nation’s Hope
The Bahamas dreams of unity’s glow,
Of leaders who reap the seeds they sow.
A land where all can find their place,
And governance reflects a just embrace.
The people have spoken, the message is clear,
Fulfill your promise; there’s no space for fear.
With hearts ablaze, we’ll march undaunt,
Till you give the people what the people want.