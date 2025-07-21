" WhatsApp Breakup" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
WhatsApp Breakup
A love once pure, a bond so deep,
Two hearts entwined, a promise to keep.
In marital bliss, our days we spent,
A tapestry woven, with sweet content.
Laughter echoed, soft whispers too,
Believing our future, forever true.
Hand in hand, we walked life's way,
Until a notification, stole peace away.
One quiet evening, as shadows grew long,
A gentle hum, a digital song.
My phone lay near, his just beside,
A WhatsApp flicker, I couldn't hide.
A message flashed, a name I knew,
His "long time sweetheart," bold and new.
My breath caught sharp, a sudden dread,
As words unspoken, filled my head.
"My dearest love," the preview read,
A knife of ice, through my heart it spread.
The world went dim, the colors faded,
A trust so fragile, instantly raided.
I turned to him, my voice a plea,
"Who is this, tell me, honestly?"
His eyes met mine, a flicker of fright,
Then a practiced calm, in the fading light.
"It's just a colleague, for business, you see,"
He stammered, denying, looking away from me.
"An acquaintance, nothing more," he swore,
But a tremor in his voice, I couldn't ignore.
The easy lie, a flimsy disguise,
Reflected brightly in his unfaithful eyes.
My shattered heart, could clearly discern,
The bitter truth, I was forced to learn.
The loving touch, now felt like stone,
The tender words, a mocking tone.
The happy home, a hollow shell,
Beneath the weight, our kingdom fell.
Arguments raged, with fiery pain,
Each word a wound, falling like rain.
The trust was gone, forever lost,
At what a simple message had cost.
The lawyers called, the papers signed,
Our life together, left behind.
Two separate paths, we now must tread,
A broken vow, a love that's dead.
The silence now, where laughter played,
A heavy price, for secrets made.
A family fractured, torn apart,
By treachery, and a cheating heart.
So heed this warning, take it to mind,
To faithfulness, always be kind.
For hidden deeds, in shadows cast,
Will rise to light, and never last.
Whatever's done, in darkest night,
Will surface, bathed in truth's clear light.
For infidelity, a bitter sting,
The broken promise, sorrow it will bring.
A WhatsApp message, or a whispered plea,
The truth will out, for all to see.
