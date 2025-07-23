"Seagull, Fly Free" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Seagull, Fly Free
Seagull, fly free, fly high in the sky, over the sea,
Where the ocean's vast canvas meets eternity.
With wings of pure white, against the aquamarine so deep,
A silent observer while the world is asleep.
From the cliffs, a grand launch, a leap into air,
No tether, no burden, no earthly despair.
You dance on the currents, a master of breeze,
Weaving through sunbeams, above the green trees.
Your keen eye surveys the tumultuous foam,
A glimmering fish, a true taste of home.
Then a swift, graceful dive, a splash and a dart,
Nature's own hunter, a work of fine art.
You soar past the yachts, with their sails crisp and white,
Past the fishing boats, bathed in morning's first light.
A sentinel present, on buoy and on mast,
Watching the tides, as they ebb and flow fast.
Your call, a wild echo, a cry sharp and clear,
Carried on whispers, for all souls to hear.
A voice of the wild, untamed and so grand,
A symbol of freedom, across sea and land.
Through tempests you ride, when the heavens do frown,
Unyielding, unbowed, as the rain tumbles down.
Your spirit resilient, your purpose so pure,
A beacon of hope, forever to endure.
You witness the sunrises, painted in gold,
And sunsets that blaze, a story untold.
From dawn's gentle stirring to twilight's soft gleam,
You live out your days, a magnificent dream.
Oh, Seagull, dear spirit, a lesson you bring,
Of boundless horizons, and joy that you sing.
To cast off our worries, like feathers so light,
And chase our own dreams, with all of our might.
To embrace the wild freedom that dwells deep inside,
And ride on the currents, with nothing to hide.
So fly on, brave bird, let your journey unfold,
A story of freedom, more precious than gold.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT