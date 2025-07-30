"Still in Love" - Bahamas AI Art
Keep Love Alive
In gardens of the heart, where passions bloom,
Love's tender petals, chasing winter's gloom.
A sacred flame, once kindled, pure and bright,
Must be tended daily, bathed in golden light.
For time, like whispers, can erode the bond,
If care is absent, and affection's conned.
Remember whispered vows, the morning's kiss,
The shared adventures, moments steeped in bliss.
These are the roots, that anchor and sustain,
Through life's harsh tempests, joy and gentle rain.
But roots need water, sun, and fertile earth,
To bring forth blossoms of enduring worth.
Communication's a river, clear and deep,
Where thoughts and feelings, open secrets keep.
Speak from the soul, with honesty and grace,
No silent judgments, no hidden, lonely space.
Listen intently, with an open mind,
To worries whispered, treasures you will find.
For understanding bridges every void,
And strengthens bonds, once fearfully deployed.
Acts of kindness, small, yet profound,
A morning coffee, silently unbound.
A thoughtful gesture, simply understood,
Nourishes the spirit, does a world of good.
A gentle touch, a reassuring squeeze,
Can calm the anxious, set the heart at ease.
These tiny offerings, like dewdrops on a leaf,
Refresh the spirit, offer sweet relief.
Shared experiences, threads that interweave,
New memories crafted, moments to believe.
Explore new pathways, hand-in-hand and free,
From mountain heights to secrets of the sea.
Laugh till your sides ache, dance beneath the stars,
Conquer challenges, mend old, fading scars.
For growth together, strengthens every tie,
And keeps the spark of wonder in the eye.
Intimacy's a language, soft and low,
A knowing glance, a passionate, gentle glow.
Beyond the physical, a merging of the souls,
Where vulnerability finds sacred goals.
Cherish closeness, let your spirits blend,
A sanctuary found, until the very end.
For touch and tenderness, a vital, primal need,
Sows seeds of longing, from which true love proceeds.
Forgiveness is the balm, when hurts arise,
To let go of anger, see through loving eyes.
For imperfections, human hearts will hold,
A tangled story, waiting to unfold.
Release the bitterness, extend an open hand,
And mend the fabric, across troubled land.
For grace extended, heals and sets us free,
To build anew, a stronger destiny.
So tend your garden, with a loving hand,
The bloom of true love, across life's shifting sand.
With open hearts, and spirits intertwined,
A love enduring, you will surely find.
For "Keep Love Alive," is more than just a phrase,
It's a daily practice, through all future days.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT