©A. Derek Catalano
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall
A hush descends, a sudden, somber sky,
The sun recedes, and shadows start to lie
Across the paths where once the light did gleam,
And life unfolds beyond a joyful dream.
For in this journey, grand and often sweet,
There come the moments, bitter and complete,
When storm clouds gather, heavy, dark, and low,
And into each life, some rain must surely flow.
We build our castles, brick by hopeful brick,
With aspirations, vibrant, strong, and quick,
We chase the sun, believing all is bright,
Unknowing of the coming, starless night.
Then cracks appear, where solid walls once stood,
A whispered rumor, misunderstood,
A sudden illness, or a love grown cold,
A story changing, bravely to be told.
The winds of sorrow, howling, fierce, and keen,
Can strip the branches, leaving stark the scene.
The drops of anguish, falling, slow, and deep,
Can fill the hollows where our memories sleep.
The weight of burdens, pressing on the soul,
Can test our spirit, taking its slow toll.
We stumble, falter, sometimes lose our way,
And long for comfort, through the darkest day.
It's in these downpours, where we truly learn,
The hidden strengths for which our spirits yearn.
The tears that fall, they cleanse the weary sight,
Revealing pathways in the fading light.
For shattered fragments, often can impart,
A newer wisdom, settled in the heart.
The pain, though sharp, a teacher often grim,
Can shape our essence, limb by aching limb.
The gentle solace, found in friendship's hand,
A silent presence, helping understand.
The quiet courage, rising from despair,
A whispered promise, hanging in the air.
We mend our broken wings, though torn and frayed,
And seek the solace, in the lessons made.
For even storms, how violent they may be,
Will always pass, for all eternity.
So let the showers come, in gentle plight,
Or raging tempest, through the endless night.
Embrace the lessons, in the falling rain,
And know that sunshine will return again.
For into each life, though shadows may descend,
The darkest chapters, surely have an end.
And from the trials, battered, bruised, and tried,
We rise much stronger, with a spirit wide.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini