"Change Starts With You" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Change Starts With You
You want to see a world reborn,
A future bright, a brand new morn?
You whisper pleas to a deaf sky,
And wonder why the years drift by,
With chaos coiled in every street,
A bitter taste on every sweet.
You see the shadow of the past,
A silent chill, a die that's cast.
But look within, and see the truth,
Beyond the wisdom of your youth.
The change you crave, the light you seek,
Is not for others, frail and weak.
It’s not a banner held so high,
That others follow, and then die.
It’s not a whisper in the wind,
A wish that's lost, a dream unpinned.
It starts with you, a quiet choice,
A single action, a silent voice.
The kindness shown, a gentle word,
A truth that's spoken, a prayer unheard.
It’s in the litter that you pick,
The broken branches that you stick
Back in the earth, to heal and grow,
A simple act, a tiny sow.
It’s in the patience that you find,
For weary hearts and fractured minds.
The hand you lend, the time you give,
To help a struggling spirit live.
It’s in the mirror, in your gaze,
Reflecting back through tangled haze,
The person you can truly be,
If you just set your own heart free.
The mighty rivers, vast and deep,
Are born from promises they keep,
Of single raindrops, one by one,
Gathering light beneath the sun.
So let your spirit be the rain,
To wash away the doubt and pain.
Let your compassion be the sun,
Until the new day has begun.
The grandest castles, tall and strong,
Are built where all the pieces long
To fit together, stone by stone,
Not by one builder, all alone.
So be a brick, a solid part,
A building block of a new heart.
Don't wait for giants in the night;
Be your own flicker of the light.
So when you feel the old despair,
The heavy burden of the air,
Remember this, a simple plea:
The world you want begins with thee.
The change you crave, the fire’s spark,
Is hidden deep inside the dark,
A sleeping seed, a fragile key,
And change, my friend, starts with you and me.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
