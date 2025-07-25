Aisha Bowe Returns to The Bahamas Following Spaceflight to Host Free Hack < IT > STEM Camp for Bahamian Students

Aisha Bowe Hack<IT> STEM Camp
“There is nothing like being able to give back to your own and this camp is my way of inspiring other Bahamian students to not just dream but to go after that goal in spite of where they start,” said Bowe, an aerospace engineer who started as a struggling student with a low GPA. “As a child, I never imagined that one day, I could go from looking at the sky and wondering what was out there, to making history as the first Bahamian to go into space. I want to be the person to inspire a student to go where they think they can’t like I did at NASA and in founding my own successful companies, and also as someone who looks back to give opportunities to those coming after me through Hack<IT> STEM.”
Bowe, who invited Dr. Bernard Harris, the first Black man to walk in space to Hack<IT> some years ago to inspire students, says she is already excited to meet the campers and answer their questions on how she did it. She has remained committed over the past few years to teaching, motivating and inspiring students in the USA, Caribbean, Asia and Europe through speaking, education and more. A sought-after global speaker and inspiration, Bowe has delivered nearly a dozen in-country tours for the U.S. State Department.
“When I first saw the billboard with me as the first Bahamian to go to space, it was such a humbling moment,” she said. “I want to not just be someone they see on the news or on a billboard but someone they can connect with and learn from, and be motivated to be a STEM advocate.”
Bowe said this year’s camp builds on the Hack<IT> mission to expose Bahamian youth to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on workshops, industry mentorship, and real-world applications. Students will also be introduced to new tracks in space exploration, climate technology, entrepreneurship, and agricultural innovation.
She also thanked BPL, Cloud Carib, Dairy Queen, Caribbean Bottling Co., WiSC Enterprises, STEMBoard, LINGO, and others for their continued support and sponsorship.
Bowe, who flew aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule in April alongside recording artist Katy Perry and CBS news anchor Gayle King, will speak to campers and participate in mentorship sessions.
Students in grades 9 through 12 will also compete in a pitch competition judged by local business leaders, presenting innovative solutions built during their camp experience. Past editions of Hack<IT> have featured professionals from SpaceX, U.S.-based investment firms, and leaders from the Bahamian tech and education sectors.
Publicist | Media Liaison
Whatsapp: 404-447-0476
E: thianixon@gmail.com
ambassadoragencypr@gmail.com