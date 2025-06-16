"Turn Your Life Around" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Turn Your Life Around
From shadows deep where darkness thrives,
A plea resounds, for changing lives.
To you who walk in paths astray,
Who sow the seeds of disarray,
Whose hands are stained, whose hearts are cold,
A different story can unfold.
The path you tread, it leads to pain,
A bitter harvest, naught to gain
But isolation, fear, and dread,
A life unfulfilled, a spirit dead.
Behold the tears your actions sow,
The innocent who suffer woe.
The broken trust, the shattered peace,
The fear that knows no sweet release.
Is this the legacy you crave?
A name remembered for the grave
Of decency, of hope, of light?
To dwell forever in the night?
But hear, a whisper, soft and clear,
A chance awaits, dispel all fear.
A dawn can break, a sun can rise,
Reflected in awakened eyes.
Turn your life around, the moment's now,
Before the final, solemn bow.
Cast off the chains of vice and greed,
Plant different, purer, noble seed.
The crooked paths, forsake them all,
Respond to justice's urgent call.
No longer lurk in hidden shame,
But rise and claim a righteous name.
Let go the urge to steal and lie,
To hurt, to cheat, beneath the sky.
For every crime, a deeper scar,
That mars the soul, however far
You try to flee from inner truth,
The wasted years of your misspent youth.
Embrace the law, its steady hand,
A framework for a flourishing land.
Be not a burden, heavy, grim,
But join the ranks, from limb to limb,
Of those who build, and strive, and share,
Who lift the weak with tender care.
Imagine days of honest toil,
Of sowing good upon the soil
Of community, with purpose strong,
Where you belong, where you belong.
The past may haunt, a specter gaunt,
But mercy's door is not yet scant.
Confess your wrongs, seek true amends,
And find forgiveness, make new friends.
The path of virtue, steep and long,
Will strengthen you, make you more strong
Than any fleeting, ill-gotten gain,
Washed clean by cleansing, honest rain.
Let kindness bloom where malice grew,
Let empathy enlighten you.
Extend a hand, where once you struck,
And know the joy of honest luck.
To contribute, to uplift, to mend,
A loyal citizen, until the end.
Your country calls, its future bright,
Needs every soul to shine its light.
So choose this day, the better way,
From darkness step into the day.
Reclaim your worth, your dignity,
And set your burdened spirit free.
Turn your life around, for good, for all,
Before the final, mournful fall.
Become the beacon, strong and true,
A testament to what you can do.
An honest heart, a steadfast mind,
A legacy of peace you'll find,
For nation's strength, and future's grace,
A rightful, honored, cherished place.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini