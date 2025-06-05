Sir Randol Fawkes
Father of Labour in The Bahamas
The Life of Sir Randol Fawkes and the History of the Labour Day Movement in The Bahamas
Introduction
Labour Day in The Bahamas is a significant event that symbolizes the achievements and struggles of the working class. This day is also a tribute to Sir Randol Fawkes, a pivotal figure in Bahamian labor history. Known as the "Father of Labour" in The Bahamas, Sir Randol Fawkes' contributions were instrumental in shaping the labor movement and securing workers' rights.