"Love Yourself" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Learn to Love Yourself
The mirror shows a stranger's eyes,
Reflecting back what you despise.
A whispered doubt, a silent plea,
For someone else you wish to be.
The world, a stage of judging stares,
Compares your worth, and plants its snares.
Each flaw magnified, each virtue lost,
A silent battle, counting cost.
But listen close, a gentle hum,
A truth within, about to come.
Before the world can truly see,
The brilliance that resides in thee,
You must unearth, with tender hand,
The treasure buried in this land—
Your very self, flawed, grand, and deep,
The promises your spirit keeps.
For self-love isn't vanity's gleam,
Nor ego's loud, demanding dream.
It's quiet strength, a steady grace,
Accepting every time and place,
The curves, the lines, the scars you wear,
The burdens that your heart can bear.
It's knowing worth, beyond the gaze,
Through sunlit days and misty haze.
Embrace the shadows, dark and long,
The times you felt you didn't belong.
They taught you lessons, hard and true,
And shaped the person now in view.
Forgive the past, its bitter sting,
The chains of doubt that memories bring.
Release the need for outer praise,
And find your light in inner ways.
Nourish your soul with quiet peace,
Let frantic thoughts and worries cease.
Find joy in moments, small and bright,
A whispered prayer, a morning light.
Engage your mind with vibrant art,
Let melodies uplift your heart.
Connect with nature's calming sway,
And wash the worldly stress away.
Speak kindly to the voice within,
Reject the harsh, condemning din.
Replace self-criticism's sting,
With tender words, and comfort bring.
Acknowledge triumphs, big and small,
And rise again each time you fall.
For growth is messy, slow, and real,
A process meant for you to feel.
Set boundaries firm, and learn to say,
"Enough is enough," and walk away.
Protect your spirit, frail and pure,
From those who seek to make you unsure.
Surround yourself with loving light,
Who champion you with all their might.
But first, be your own steadfast friend,
Until the very bitter end.
So stand tall now, with open gaze,
And walk through life's uncertain maze.
With shoulders back, and head held high,
Beneath the vast and endless sky.
For true beauty shines from deep inside,
A well of wisdom, where truths abide.
Learn to love yourself, in every part,
And heal the wounds within your heart.
For only then can you truly bloom,
And banish every trace of gloom.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini