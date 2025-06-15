Pages
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Father's Day Drumbeat
Me playing around with the goatskin junkanoo drum on Father's Day back in 2019. Tryin' a new rake 'n' scrape beat. My cousin Claudia joined in with a shake dance. lol. We all jus' havin' fun.😊 Nassau, Bahamas.
June 15, 2025
