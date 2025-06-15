Sunday, June 15, 2025

Father's Day Drumbeat

 
Me singing and beating a goatskin drum.

 Father's Day Drumbeat 
 
Me playing around with the goatskin junkanoo drum on Father's Day back in 2019. Tryin' a new rake 'n' scrape beat. My cousin Claudia joined in with a shake dance. lol. We all jus' havin' fun.😊 Nassau, Bahamas. View video.
at
Labels: , , ,