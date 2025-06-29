Be Thankful for the Small Things
The sun's first kiss upon your sleepy face,
A gentle warmth, a whisper of grace.
The morning coffee, steaming, dark, and deep,
A quiet moment, secrets it will keep.
Be thankful for the small things, soft and true,
The everyday wonders, waiting just for you.
The bird's sweet song, a melody so clear,
Dispelling shadows, banishing all fear.
The rustling leaves, a whisper in the breeze,
The ancient language of the towering trees.
Be thankful for the small things, freely given,
Little blessings, sent to us from heaven.
A friendly smile, a nod from passing by,
A shared connection 'neath a boundless sky.
The warmth of touch, a hand within your own,
A seed of kindness, beautifully sown.
Be thankful for the small things, light and fleet,
The simple moments, wonderfully sweet.
The unexpected gift, a thoughtful deed,
A helping hand, fulfilling every need.
The scent of rain upon a thirsty ground,
A symphony of life, a hopeful sound.
Be thankful for the small things, often missed,
Ones that linger, like a tender kiss.
The laughter shared, a joy that fills the air,
Dispelling worries, banishing all care.
A favorite book, a story to unfold,
More precious far than silver or than gold.
Be thankful for the small things, deep and vast,
The quiet joys, designed to truly last.
The comfort of a bed, a peaceful night,
Awakening refreshed, with morning light.
A simple meal, a taste upon the tongue,
A quiet moment, when the day is young.
Be thankful for the small things, day by day,
They light our path and guide us on our way.
For in the grand mosaic of our years,
Beyond the triumphs and beyond the tears,
It's in the fragments, humble and serene,
That true contentment quietly is seen.
So open wide your heart, let gratitude unfurl,
And find the wonder in this precious world.