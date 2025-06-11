"Unexpected Weather" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Always Plan Ahead
The morning sun, a painter's golden stroke,
Awakens slumber, whispers, gently spoke.
A brand new day, a canvas fresh and wide,
But how you paint it, where your steps will glide,
Depends not just on whims of present light,
But seeds you've sown throughout the fading night.
For life's a journey, winding, steep, and long,
And he who plans, will always be made strong.
The farmer knows this truth, with calloused hand,
He doesn't wait for sprouts across the land.
He tests the soil, predicts the coming rain,
Prepares the furrows, eases every pain
Of barren earth, before the seed is cast,
Knowing full well, the season flies so fast.
He measures, calculates, with practiced eye,
And trusts the future, ripening 'neath the sky.
So too must we, with foresight clear and deep,
Before the promises we sow, we reap.
Consider journeys, far beyond the shore,
A captain charting seas unseen before.
No vessel sails on hope alone, adrift,
Without a compass, or a timely gift
Of plotted course, of currents understood,
Of shelters found, for when the tempest brewed.
He checks the charts, the tide, the shifting breeze,
Avoiding reefs, and treacherous, dark seas.
The port he seeks, is anchored in his mind,
A destination, carefully defined.
And so, we navigate our earthly way,
By plans laid out, for every coming day.
The architect, with vision grand and bold,
Doesn't just dream of stories to unfold.
He sketches lines, calculates weight and stress,
Foresees the flaws, anticipates distress.
From strong foundation, to the soaring height,
Each beam, each stone, is planned with perfect might.
No hasty build, will stand the test of time,
But thoughtful planning, reaching for sublime.
Just as a blueprint guides the builder's hand,
Our plans direct the futures we command.
The student studies, for the coming test,
Not just the night before, in frantic quest.
Through patient hours, the knowledge he acquires,
Fueling the flame of academic fires.
He knows the syllabus, the subjects wide,
And plans his learning, with a steady stride.
No last-minute cramming, born of sudden fear,
But steady progress, through the academic year.
For readiness is born of conscious thought,
And victory's battle, is in planning fought.
From humble errands, to a life's grand aim,
The principle remains, eternally the same.
Don't wait for crisis, or for sudden need,
To plant the thought, or cultivate the seed.
For finances, for health, for every bond,
A little planning reaches far beyond.
Save for the future, guard your well-being's store,
Nurture relationships, and ask for more
Of wisdom's counsel, from the elder's plea,
"Look to tomorrow, thoughtfully, and free."
For when the unexpected comes to call,
As it will surely, standing strong and tall,
The planned-for mind, will greet it with no dread,
But swift solutions, thoughtfully ahead.
The pantry stocked, the emergency fund in hand,
A ready answer, across the shifting sand
Of unforeseen events, that try to sway
The steadfast soul, from its intended way.
So let your life be sculpted, day by day,
By careful foresight, lighting up the way.
Embrace the wisdom, let it guide your stride,
Before the current takes you with its tide.
For Always Plan Ahead, a mantra true,
Will see you through, whatever life may do.
It grants you freedom, strength, and inner peace,
A life well-lived, where troubles find release.
So take a moment, ponder, sketch, and dream,
And make your future, brighter than it seems.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini