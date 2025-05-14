"The Rain is Here" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
The Rain is Here
A poem about the rainy season in The Bahamas
The rain is here. At last, it comes—
A hush, then drums on rooftops’ tin,
A whisper first across the palms,
Then all at once, the wild begins.
The sky unzips its silver coat,
Clouds spill their bellies, fat with grace.
From long months baked by searing sun,
The islands lift their thirsty face.
The ground, once cracked like ancient clay,
Now darkens, softened, kissed awake.
The brittle leaves of tamarind
Drink deep, and every branch will shake.
A green uprising starts to swell—
From limestone ridge to mangrove shore,
The Poincianas stretch and bloom,
And flowers spark where none before.
The farmers stand in fields and smile.
Their hands, their boots, are soaked in mud.
But oh, the joy! For now the soil
Will swell with roots, will thrum with blood.
Tomatoes, pigeon peas, and cane,
Sweet peppers rise from gentle loam.
What drought had choked, what sun had burned,
Now leaf and tendril make their home.
And birds—those darting notes of sky—
Return in song to branch and tree.
The yellowthroat and hummingbird
Now find their world as it should be.
Goats nuzzle puddles, herons wade,
Crabs skitter from the mangrove flats.
The frogs begin their evening choir,
And even bats come swooping back.
The heat retreats. The breeze is kind.
The scent of rain—so clean, so wild—
Sweeps over Nassau, Lucaya,
Long Island’s bush, Eleuthera’s miles.
And every flower flares to life—
Bougainvillea, Hibiscus bright,
The orchids hidden in the woods
Now open wide to greet the light.
No storm today, just steady grace—
A gift poured down from cobalt skies.
The cisterns fill. The wells rejoice.
The land, reborn, no longer cries.
The rain is here, and with it comes
A blessing carried in each drop.
It heals the earth. It feeds the root.
It gives us cause to never stop—
To plant, to hope, to dance, to grow,
To greet the clouds and love the flow.
The rain is here. The land is glad.
The Bahamian heart beats full, not sad.
The rain is here. At last, it comes—
A hush, then drums on rooftops’ tin,
A whisper first across the palms,
Then all at once, the wild begins.
The sky unzips its silver coat,
Clouds spill their bellies, fat with grace.
From long months baked by searing sun,
The islands lift their thirsty face.
The ground, once cracked like ancient clay,
Now darkens, softened, kissed awake.
The brittle leaves of tamarind
Drink deep, and every branch will shake.
A green uprising starts to swell—
From limestone ridge to mangrove shore,
The Poincianas stretch and bloom,
And flowers spark where none before.
The farmers stand in fields and smile.
Their hands, their boots, are soaked in mud.
But oh, the joy! For now the soil
Will swell with roots, will thrum with blood.
Tomatoes, pigeon peas, and cane,
Sweet peppers rise from gentle loam.
What drought had choked, what sun had burned,
Now leaf and tendril make their home.
And birds—those darting notes of sky—
Return in song to branch and tree.
The yellowthroat and hummingbird
Now find their world as it should be.
Goats nuzzle puddles, herons wade,
Crabs skitter from the mangrove flats.
The frogs begin their evening choir,
And even bats come swooping back.
The heat retreats. The breeze is kind.
The scent of rain—so clean, so wild—
Sweeps over Nassau, Lucaya,
Long Island’s bush, Eleuthera’s miles.
And every flower flares to life—
Bougainvillea, Hibiscus bright,
The orchids hidden in the woods
Now open wide to greet the light.
No storm today, just steady grace—
A gift poured down from cobalt skies.
The cisterns fill. The wells rejoice.
The land, reborn, no longer cries.
The rain is here, and with it comes
A blessing carried in each drop.
It heals the earth. It feeds the root.
It gives us cause to never stop—
To plant, to hope, to dance, to grow,
To greet the clouds and love the flow.
The rain is here. The land is glad.
The Bahamian heart beats full, not sad.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
Related poem: Bahamas Summer Rain
Related poem: Annuder Hurricane Comin'!