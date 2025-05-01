"One Day at a Time" - Bahamas AI Art
ⒸA. Derek Catalano
One Day at a Time
The sun breaks in like a whispered dare,
Through blinds that bend but do not break.
Another morning, heavy air—
Another breath I have to take.
The clock forgets my aching limbs,
It doesn't pause to see the weight.
It only ticks with soulless hymns
While I drag hope through heaven’s gate.
I used to plan the distant years,
Stacked dreams like bricks in tidy rows.
But futures fold when fed by fears,
And worry reaps what no one sows.
Now I hold today, no further reach—
A single step, a softer grip.
The world won’t bend to all I preach,
But I can steer this one small ship.
There’s strength in just not walking back,
In standing still when storms arrive.
There’s courage in the quiet track
Of simply choosing to survive.
Some days, the weight is all I feel—
The sting of loss, the bitter rain.
Some wounds don't scab, they just reveal
The depth of old, familiar pain.
And yet, the kettle still will boil,
The bread will rise, the sky will light.
These modest truths, through sweat and toil,
Can hold me up from endless night.
Not every moment calls for fire,
Not every battle needs a blade.
Some days, it’s grace I most require,
A place to rest, not be remade.
One day at a time—I etch the phrase
Like scripture on a shaking hand.
Not to forget, but just to raise
My gaze to where I choose to stand.
The mountain waits; I will not race.
I climb with bruises, scars, and grit.
But with each step, I claim my place—
And with each breath, I won't quit it.
I won’t pretend the hurt is gone,
Or say the road is paved with peace.
But I will live from dusk to dawn,
And let tomorrow find release.
Let others chase the future’s thread,
I’ll hold the stitch that’s mine to sew.
Today, I make my humble bed—
Today, I stand. That’s all I know.
And maybe when the shadows fall,
When years have blurred what once was pain,
I'll look back not at all the small
Defeats, but what I dared sustain.
One day at a time. I write it still,
A vow beneath the weathered sky.
No perfect road, no flawless will—
Just one more chance. One more try.
ⒸA. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT