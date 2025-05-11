Happy Mother’s Day
Not just a day, but a lifetime earned—
In quiet hours, in bridges burned.
In scraped knees wiped, in hard truths told,
In arms that shield, in hands that hold.
You are the engine that never stalls,
The steady step when the burden calls.
The softest touch, the sharpest mind,
The one who waits, the one who finds.
You made a home out of fractured things—
A coat of warmth, with broken wings.
You read the room when no one spoke,
And bore the weight so we wouldn’t choke.
You weren’t just lullabies and light,
You were the shield in every fight.
You faced the bills, the sleepless nights,
The subtle digs, the thankless slights.
You gave up rest, gave up your time,
Gave up the dreams you called “just mine.”
And not because you had to bend—
But love, real love, does not pretend.
You didn’t wear a crown of gold,
You wore the years. You stayed. You told
The truth, even when it stung.
You didn’t quit. You didn’t run.
Some mothers bake, and some just work.
Some raise alone. Some face the hurt
Of being two when one is all.
Some catch the kids. Some break the fall.
You held the line when no one saw.
You kept the rules. You were the law.
And when the world would push and shove,
You didn’t fold. You fought with love.
So here’s to the mornings no one praised,
To dishes cleaned and children raised.
To every form that “mother” takes—
By blood or bond, by choice or fate.
To those who gave, who stand, who stay—
This is your hour. This is your day.
No card or flowers could repay
The debt we owe.
Happy Mother’s Day.