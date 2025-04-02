Nothing Lasts Forever
The tide will rise, the tide will fall,
Soft waves erase our footprints all.
The sun that blazes high at noon
Will bow beneath the silver moon.
A flower blooms in morning light,
By dusk, its petals fade from sight.
A fire roars in winter’s breath,
Then crumbles down to ash and death.
The echo fades, the voice is still,
A silent house upon the hill.
The stars that burn in endless skies
Are doomed to fall, though gods they rise.
The pages turn, the stories end,
What once was foe may turn to friend.
The laughter rings, then drifts away,
A whisper lost in yesterday.
The hands we hold, the eyes we trust,
Will turn to memories and dust.
Yet love remains, though time moves past,
For even loss is not the last.
Though nothing stays, though all things fade,
The light we share, the love we made,
Will echo past this fleeting hour—
A fragile, yet eternal power.