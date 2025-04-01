"Seek Proof" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Believe Nothing Without Proof
They tell you the sky is endless blue,
A vast expanse, serene and true.
Yet look beyond with eyes that pry—
A storm may gather, shadows lie.
They swear the earth is steady ground,
Unshaken stone, firm and sound.
But faults may crack, and quakes may birth
A rupture deep beneath the earth.
They teach the past as written lore,
Bound in books forevermore.
Yet victors pen the tales we read,
And truth is bent by power’s need.
They claim the stars are distant fire,
Burning bright with fate’s desire.
Yet myths are stitched in cosmic threads,
And hope clings tight to what is said.
They whisper love is carved in stone,
Unfailing, pure, and all alone.
Yet hearts may shift like tides at sea,
Bound by neither lock nor key.
They preach of gods with voices loud,
In temples built beneath the cloud.
Yet where is proof, the voice divine?
Or echoes shaped by human mind?
They promise wealth, they promise fame,
A golden path, a lasting name.
Yet fortune wanes, and riches rust,
And legacy is born of dust.
They swear the law is just and blind,
A beacon bright for all mankind.
Yet justice bends to hands that hold
The power bought with chains of gold.
They vow the world is good at heart,
That kindness triumphs, plays its part.
Yet history’s ink is stained with war,
And cruelty knocks at every door.
Believe in reason, question deep,
For truths unchallenged rarely keep.
Doubt is not a heart grown cold,
But wisdom’s torch in fingers bold.
Trust not in words, nor faith alone,
Nor things that time has never shown.
Let proof be light, let thought be guide,
And walk with truth close at your side.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT