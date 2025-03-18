"The Stage of Life" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
This poem captures the essence of life as a grand stage, where all play their parts, both noble and corrupt. It offers the possibility of change and redemption, with the ultimate hope of a better world.
The Stage of Life
The curtain rises, lights burn bright,
A world emerges from the night.
A stage immense, both vast and grand,
Where all must play the roles at hand.
Some walk with honor, heads held high,
Their voices calm, their hearts belie
A kindness deep, a strength untold,
They shape the world in hands of gold.
They speak of love, they act with grace,
They mend the wounds, the fears erase.
Their scripts are writ with selfless care,
They light the dark, they breathe the air.
But shadows linger, dark and deep,
Where wicked schemes and liars creep.
Some take the role of treachery’s hand,
Their power built on tainted sand.
They play the villain, bold and sly,
With cunning speech, deceitful eye.
They steal, they wound, they cast their chains,
They dance in greed, they bask in pain.
Yet here we stand, the players all,
Some rise in truth, some take the fall.
Some weave a tale of light’s embrace,
Some leave behind a bitter trace.
But life’s great play, it twists and turns,
The lessons hard, the justice burns.
The hero falters, stumbles, breaks,
The villain too, at times, awakes.
For roles can shift, the script can change,
The lines rewrite, the stage rearrange.
The hand once cruel may one day mend,
The thief may learn, the foe befriend.
The hope remains—a future bright,
A world reborn in softer light.
Where hands once clenched might intertwine,
And peace be more than just a line.
The final act is yet unknown,
The play continues, scenes are sown.
And though the dark may sometimes reign,
The good still rise, endure the pain.
So take your place upon this stage,
With wisdom’s heart and courage sage.
The script is ours, the tale still new—
What part you play is up to you.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT