Spring is Here
The whisper of the ocean shifts,
soft and warm against the shore,
a breath of salt and golden mist
as winter fades to be no more.
Sunrise stretches, pink and bold,
spilling light across the seas,
palm fronds rustle, bright and gold,
in the hush of island breeze.
Spring is here, and life awakens,
in a paradise so fair—
where bougainvillea blush the hills,
and mangoes sweeten air.
Flamingoes wade in shallows deep,
rosy-hued against the tide,
while turtles glide and dolphins leap
in waters clear and wide.
Markets hum with scent and laughter,
as conch is cracked and citrus peeled,
and fishermen, at dawn and after,
haul the ocean’s silver yield.
Sapodillas, soft and mellow,
cling to branches ripe with sun,
and skies stretch out in endless yellow,
as the rainy days are done.
The Junkanoo drums begin to pound,
a rhythm wild and free,
bright costumes dance, their colors sound
like echoes of the sea.
Children race on sun-warmed sand,
to chase the waves, to chase the sky,
and lovers walk, hand in hand,
beneath the stars that burn so high.
Spring is here, and hearts are light,
with skies so blue and dreams so wide.
The Bahamas blooms, a world so bright,
where joy and ocean’s song collide.