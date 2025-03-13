"Judgement Mirror" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
This poem emphasizes the dangers of passing judgment on others and the inevitability of being judged in return.
Judge Not
You sit so high on judgment’s throne,
A heart of stone, a voice of scorn.
You cast your verdicts, sharp and swift,
As if your soul has never slipped.
You weigh their sins, yet blind to yours,
With scales unbalanced at their core.
You count their flaws like grains of sand,
Yet wipe your own with careless hands.
You scoff at those who walk astray,
But who are you to mark the way?
Have you not wandered? Have you not erred?
Have you not known the weight of fear?
The whispers spread like winds unchained,
Their laughter rings, their fingers blame.
But step too close and you may find,
Their eyes now turn to judge in kind.
For judgment is a mirrored glass,
Reflecting back the sins amassed.
The words you speak, the sneers you give,
Will one day shape the life you live.
So pause before you cast a stone,
And think upon the faults you own.
For every flaw that you expose,
May one day stand to shame your own.
Judge not the soul you do not know,
For mercy reaps what mercy sows.
And when the final toll is due,
The scales may rest unkind on you.
