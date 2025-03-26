©A. Derek Catalano
Humble Yourself
Walk steady, but not too tall,
For pride will rise before the fall.
A fleeting crown, a hollow throne,
What good is power when you're alone?
Humble yourself, bow your head,
Remember where your journey led.
The hands that lifted, words that healed,
The unseen forces fate concealed.
The seed does not demand the sky,
It waits in patience, buried dry.
Through storms and seasons, heat and cold,
It finds its strength, it breaks the mold.
Humble yourself, take your place,
You are no greater than your grace.
No wealth nor wisdom can compare
To the kindness in a soul laid bare.
The river bends, it does not fight,
Yet carves through mountains in its might.
The wind moves freely, soft yet strong,
It sings its truth but owns no song.
Humble yourself, embrace the test,
Adversity will shape you best.
Not in the riches, nor in fame,
But in the fire that forged your name.
Let gratitude replace your greed,
Let service be your only creed.
The greatest ones are those who give,
Who lift, who love, who truly live.
Walk steady, but not too tall,
Let wisdom keep your ego small.
For in the end, what counts the most,
Is love, not laurels, held so close.
