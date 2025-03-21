Having a Negative Outlook

The tongue is very powerful. It can produce positivity and negativity. Be careful of what others say to you. Be cautious about the things you feed your mind.
Don't listen to negative talk. Reject it. Negative talk will give you a negative outlook on life. It will kill your spirit, ambition and motivation. It will make you angry and bitter. People who achieve greatness and success turn away from negative talk. They achieve what they want regardless of negative talk. Have faith in yourself and you will win at the game of life.
I remember when I would complain about "the system". That the system is stacked against me and making it hard for me to prosper. My daddy sat me down one day and said "Son, there will always be systems in this world. What you do is learn to work with the system and use the system to get ahead just like most people do."
I am not rich. I am below middle class. I struggle everyday as I try to make an existence living in the over-the-hill community. However, complaining about the system or how others are getting ahead of me does not help me at all. It is a negative view and will put you in a place of darkness. Look to the light. Fight to make it one day at a time. Never give up.
So I say to you, kill that negative outlook. Don't listen to negative talk. Kill that negative spirit because nothing can hold you back except your own beliefs. Do not blame others for your own shortcomings. We are today the sum of our own decisions we made in the past. We need to make better decisions moving forward.
Think positively. You will overcome. You will make it.
Derek.