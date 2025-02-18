Honesty is Still the Best Policy
In a world of masks and shifting shade,
Where truths grow thin, and trust may fade,
A golden thread through time remains—
Honesty, pure, through joys and pains.
It stands unshaken, firm, and bright,
A beacon cutting through the night.
No varnished tale, nor silvered lie
Can match the worth it holds, so high.
The Temptation of Falsehood
Oh, how deceit may wear a crown—
A whispered fib to smooth a frown,
A shaded truth, a clever guise—
Soft shelters built from brittle lies.
For fleeting gain, some choose this way,
Yet shadows haunt the price they pay.
The tangled web, the heavy cost—
When truth’s forsaken, all is lost.
The Trial of Truth
But honesty—though sharp, though bare—
Has roots that dig beyond despair.
It asks of us both heart and spine—
To own our faults, accept the line.
It may bring sorrow, cause a tear,
Expose what others wish to smear.
Yet through the storm, it clears the skies—
No falsehood stains, no tangled ties.
The Mirror Within
To face oneself, unmasked, unshorn—
That is the oath the truthful sworn.
Not polished pride or self-deceit—
But courage, raw, and bittersweet.
For honesty starts in the soul—
To see our flaws, yet still be whole.
When we are true to who we are,
Integrity becomes our star.
The Reward of Truth
Though bitter truths may cause a sting,
They birth the trust that crowns a king.
In friendship’s bond or lover’s vow,
The honest heart is sacred now.
It builds a fortress, stone by stone—
A life where seeds of trust are sown.
Through seasons bright or shadowed gloom,
The truth will always find full bloom.
A Timeless Lesson
So let the cunning schemes decay—
False glitter fades and slips away.
Yet honesty, through time and test,
Still proves itself the choice that’s best.
For though the road be steep and long,
Its echoes form life’s truest song.
The heart that speaks with candor clear
Shall find its voice in every ear.
Final Truth
So walk with truth, and wear it proud—
Not loud with boast, nor falsely bowed—
But steady, simple, tried, and free—
For honesty shall ever be
The brightest path, the surest guide—
A legacy none can divide.