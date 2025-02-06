"Common Courtesy" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Common Courtesy
In a world so vast where voices race,
Where hurried footsteps steal their place,
Where screens glow bright, yet hearts seem dim,
A simple act can change the grim.
Not grand displays nor gilded gifts,
But words and deeds that give a lift—
A door held wide, a smile sincere,
A listening ear that calms a tear.
The Gentle Art of Giving Grace
Not bound by wealth, nor time, nor place,
It costs no coin to pause, to see,
To honor one’s humanity.
A nod, a wave, a soft “thank you,”
A patient pause in a bustling queue,
A moment lent, a kindness sown,
A bridge unburned, a seed well-grown.
A Whisper in the Wind
When tempers rise like roaring tides,
Courtesy stands firm and guides,
A breath, a pause, a measured tone,
Can mend a rift once set in stone.
Forgiveness comes to those who hear,
Not just with ears, but hearts sincere,
For wounds of words and thoughtless ways
Can heal with kindness in our gaze.
The Silent Strength of Grace
It walks beside the weary soul,
Uplifts, unites, makes fractured whole.
It does not seek a prize or praise,
Yet leaves a light in shadowed days.
To yield the road, to share the space,
To greet the stranger face to face,
To treat each soul with thought and care,
As though their burdens, too, we bear.
A Lesson Passed, A Legacy Kept
The child who watches learns with ease,
For kindness spreads like autumn leaves.
A gentle hand, a word so true,
A lesson taught in all we do.
And when our time has passed and flown,
When seeds we’ve planted stand full-grown,
May whispers tell of how we moved—
With kindness, love, and hearts that proved
That courtesy, though soft and small,
Can be the mightiest grace of all.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT