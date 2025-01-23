What's the Rush?
What’s the rush, dear traveler, where must you go so fast?
The moments you are skipping are the ones that truly last.
The sunrise waits for no one, but it paints the sky each day,
A masterpiece in motion, yet you rush to look away.
Slow your driving, ease your pace, let the world unfold,
The road ahead is safer when your grip is calm and bold.
Trees whisper ancient stories, hills wear their emerald gown,
The beauty’s there to greet you—if you’d only slow it down.
When the table calls you to its humble, hearty spread,
Taste each morsel, let it linger; life is nourished when well-fed.
Rushing meals leaves empty plates but starving hearts behind,
Savor every flavor—feed the body, soul, and mind.
And in the maze of thinking, where thoughts often collide,
Take a breath, unweave the tangles—set the chaos to the side.
Speculations cloud the truth; conclusions come too quick,
But wisdom grows in patience, like the flame from a small wick.
In love, don't rush to bind your heart with promises too soon,
The glow of fleeting passion can fade like waning moon.
Take time to learn their stories, their laughter, joys, and tears,
A love well-built on knowing will endure the coming years.
The dreams you chase, the goals you set, will flourish when they're sown
In fields of steady effort, where the seeds of time are grown.
Riches gathered overnight dissolve like morning dew,
But wealth that time and patience build will always carry through.
When decisions weigh upon you, and haste begins to call,
Pause and hear the quiet voice that guides you through it all.
The hurried mind may stumble, but the steady heart will find
That time will be its ally, and the path will be defined.
What’s the rush to grow so fast? Childhood will fade.
Each stage of life is precious—let its rhythm be obeyed.
Run barefoot through the meadows, climb the trees, and scrape your knee,
For youth is but a fleeting gift; embrace it while it’s free.
So slow the tempo of your days; life is not a race.
Breathe in the quiet wonder that resides in every space.
The rush to meet tomorrow blinds you to today,
But life is found in moments you’ll regret if thrown away.
What's the rush, dear traveler? The journey’s here and now.
Let the world unfold its wonders, teach your heart and show you how.
The scenery, the flavors, the laughter, and the rain—
When you learn to slow your footsteps, the whole world will be your gain.