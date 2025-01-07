We are all proud of you son.
Shirley Bass Foundation Sponsors Bahamian Odissi Dancer's Journey to India
The Shirley Bass Foundation proudly announces its sponsorship of Carlito Catalano, a pioneering Bahamian practitioner of Odissi, one of India's classical dance forms. This sponsorship will enable Carlito to further his studies in India, marking another milestone in his remarkable journey as a cross-cultural artist.
Despite the geographical distance between The Bahamas and India, Carlito has cultivated a deep connection with Odissi dance through determination and modern technology. His journey began in his early teens when he discovered Indian classical dance videos online and began teaching himself the intricate movements and choreographies of both Odissi and Bharatanatyam. In 2019, Carlito's dedication led him to study with renowned dancer Bijayini Satpathy at a workshop in Atlanta. When the COVID-19 pandemic shifted dance instruction online in 2020, he seized the opportunity to begin regular virtual training with Satpathy, who has since become his guru. This relationship has blossomed into multiple trips to India for intensive workshops under her guidance.
While maintaining a career in the insurance industry, Carlito has achieved significant milestones in his dance journey. He completed the Indian Classical Dance Educators' Professional Development course at UNC Charlotte in 2020 and was selected for the competitive Unrehearsed Artist Residency Program in 2023, conducted by San Francisco's Nava Dance Theatre. Through this residency, he created a short film documenting his experiences as a solo artist. Read full story.
Despite the geographical distance between The Bahamas and India, Carlito has cultivated a deep connection with Odissi dance through determination and modern technology. His journey began in his early teens when he discovered Indian classical dance videos online and began teaching himself the intricate movements and choreographies of both Odissi and Bharatanatyam. In 2019, Carlito's dedication led him to study with renowned dancer Bijayini Satpathy at a workshop in Atlanta. When the COVID-19 pandemic shifted dance instruction online in 2020, he seized the opportunity to begin regular virtual training with Satpathy, who has since become his guru. This relationship has blossomed into multiple trips to India for intensive workshops under her guidance.
While maintaining a career in the insurance industry, Carlito has achieved significant milestones in his dance journey. He completed the Indian Classical Dance Educators' Professional Development course at UNC Charlotte in 2020 and was selected for the competitive Unrehearsed Artist Residency Program in 2023, conducted by San Francisco's Nava Dance Theatre. Through this residency, he created a short film documenting his experiences as a solo artist. Read full story.
Related video: PRAVESH Odissi Performance by Carlito Catalano