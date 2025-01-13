Iguana on the Park

Woman's Tongue Tree, Joe Billy Park
Fowler St. Nassau, Bahamas
©A. Derek Catalano
Saw a few people in the community pointing fingers and looking upward at this Woman's Tongue tree. Some were taking photos on their phones and others were making calls. I walked over to investigate.
Iguana on Limb - ©A. Derek Catalano
I ask one a da brudders what happenin'. He say "Bey Derek, one big Iguana up in da tree."
I say "Wha..?!" He say "Yes bey!"
I say "Where?" He point his finger and say "Look right up dere on da end a dat limb."
Lo and behold dere it was. A huge Green Iguana. Muddoes! I could hardly believe it.
Where did it come from. Was it an escaped pet? Did it break out of Ardastra Gardens? Did it enter the country illegally by boat?
Then another person said it had been hangin' out on the park for a li'l while now. I say "Or."
Iguana on Limb - ©A. Derek Catalano
I took a few pics as best I could. The Green Iguana is not native to The Bahamas. It is invasive and destructive. The Rock Iguana is a native species of The Bahamas.
