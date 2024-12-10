Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Who was Joe Monks?

 
Joe Monks painting on pastel yellow wall.

"Joe Monks Wall" - AI and photo composite image.
 ©A. Derek Catalano


I acquired a framed, original Joe Monks painting, entitled "Painted by Joseph Weaver 1984".  It's a scene of Rawson Square, downtown Bay St., showing the parliamentary buildings and canons along each side of the Queen Victoria statue. Dimensions: 24in W x 23in H. It's done on wood with many different unknown mediums. House paint, pastels, oils, inks?  Whatever, it is a fantastic piece of  art and history.

So who was Joe Monks?

Here is a good write-up about Joseph "Joe Monks" Weaver highlighting a few of his works at an exhibition at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) in 2019 with a biography.

 
 
This is a great video production of Joe Monks live at  one of his exhibitions in 1993 with an introduction by Bahamian artist Jackson Burnside.  Joe is also a very good harmonica player and the video starts with a performance by him. He does a little singing and dancing too.

 
 
Rawson Square painting

 Rawson Square by Joseph "Joe Monks" Weaver 1984
at
Labels: , , ,