Everyone is a VIP
In the vast mosaic of life’s grand design,
Each piece glimmers, uniquely aligned.
A billion stars in a boundless sky,
Each with a purpose, a reason to fly.
The cobbler's hands stitch soles with care,
The baker's dough scents the morning air.
The farmer rises before the dawn,
Fields to tend, and seeds to be sown.
The street sweeper’s broom whispers its song,
Clearing pathways, where lives move along.
The nurse in the night, tender and wise,
Offers hope to the weary, bright light in her eyes.
The child with crayons in her small hand,
Dreams of new worlds in the lines she has planned.
The elder, with stories like treasures to give,
A library of wisdom, showing us how to live.
Oh, who shall say whose worth is more?
Is the poet’s verse grander than the janitor's chore?
Is the judge more noble, with gavel in hand,
Than the one who delivers letters across the land?
No crown is required to carry pride;
No velvet cloak drapes worth inside.
Every heartbeat, a drum in life’s parade,
Every soul, a note in the song that’s played.
In factories humming, in kitchens aglow,
In offices bustling, in gardens that grow,
From boardrooms of power to sidewalks of grace,
Each person holds value no role can replace.
The artist who paints, the plumber who mends,
The teacher who shapes, the stranger who lends
A hand in the moment when kindness is small —
Yet its ripple expands, a wave touching all.
For the smallest gear turns the mightiest wheel,
And unseen efforts are power made real.
A world built on shoulders both mighty and meek,
Where everyone’s role is the truth that we seek.
So pause and behold each face that you see,
A universe woven with delicate threads of "we."
No status can shatter, no riches outshine
The glow of a heart in its purpose divine.
For kings and composers, for peasants too,
Are sparks of the cosmos, radiant and true.
In every corner, a quiet refrain:
“You matter, you matter,” like wind through the grain.
So let no one shrink beneath shadows of doubt;
No gift is too humble, no soul left without.
Everyone stands in the circle of light,
A VIP’s grace, forever in sight.
Embrace your own worth, let your voice softly sing,
For each is a sovereign, a poet, a king.
We rise when we honor the truth deep and wide:
Every life matters, each one dignified.