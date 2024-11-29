"Shhh..." - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Secrets Revealed
In the quiet shadows where whispers grow,
The seeds of darkness begin to sow.
A clandestine act, a deceitful scheme,
Hidden from view like a fleeting dream.
The world spins on, none the wiser yet,
But shadows remember, they never forget.
A lie can flourish where no eyes pried,
Yet truth is patient, biding inside.
You thought the night would be your shield,
That silence was the weapon you'd wield.
But echoes ripple through time and space,
Tracing the steps you cannot erase.
A stolen coin, a whispered betray,
A venomous word you let slip astray.
In the mirror's depths, a faint reflection,
Bears the weight of your soul's deflection.
Secrets slither with serpentine grace,
Hiding in corners, avoiding the chase.
But the light is a hunter, steady and true,
Drawing them forth into clearer view.
What you thought was buried beneath the ground,
Will rise like a ghost, with a haunting sound.
Each buried misdeed, each concealed wrong,
Joins a choir of truth, a condemning song.
A crack in the veil, a slip in the mask,
Exposing the answers no one dared ask.
For the sun sees all, though it may not speak,
Its light creeps in through the tiniest leak.
The walls you built to keep justice blind,
Will crumble in time, as truth unwinds.
For every false oath, for every disguise,
Justice sharpens its unyielding eyes.
Like the tide that pulls the shore to bare,
Your secrets erode beneath time’s glare.
You may evade for a fleeting year,
But whispers grow louder for all to hear.
The shame you thought you could bury deep,
Will wake from its slumber, no longer asleep.
A reckoning comes, as sure as the dawn,
To expose every deed you thought long gone.
The truth arrives, with no sound of feet,
But it stands in the square, impossible to beat.
Crowds will gather, the voices will swell,
Revealing the tales your shadows would tell.
What’s done in darkness cannot remain,
Hidden forever from light’s domain.
For lies are brittle, and guilt will weigh,
Until your own deeds give you away.
So beware, ye who walk the shaded trail,
The whispers of night will someday wail.
What you think forgotten, what you let slide,
Will emerge, unstoppable, from where it hides.
Hold to the light; let your heart be clean,
For secrets uncovered are ruthless and mean.
In their wake, no fortress can shield—
The eternal truth: all is revealed.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT