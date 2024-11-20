"Power Couple" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Live Your Own Life
Beneath the skies, where stars align,
A path awaits, uniquely thine.
No borrowed dreams, no shadowed light,
The truth unfolds in your own flight.
Do not be swayed by fleeting gales,
Or lured by songs of others' tales.
For every heart beats its own tune,
A quiet sun, a distant moon.
The world may press, its voice may roar,
Demanding paths you should explore.
But silence calls where wisdom grows,
And only you can choose your prose.
The Weight of Expectation
Beneath the skies, where stars align,
A path awaits, uniquely thine.
No borrowed dreams, no shadowed light,
The truth unfolds in your own flight.
Do not be swayed by fleeting gales,
Or lured by songs of others' tales.
For every heart beats its own tune,
A quiet sun, a distant moon.
The world may press, its voice may roar,
Demanding paths you should explore.
But silence calls where wisdom grows,
And only you can choose your prose.
The Weight of Expectation
They'll paint the lines, they'll frame the map,
They'll chart a course and lay the trap.
"Be this," they'll say, "or walk this way,"
A heavy price they make you pay.
But your soul knows a secret song,
A rhythm pure, where you belong.
It whispers softly in your ear,
"Be bold, be true, have faith, no fear."
The climb is steep, the road may twist,
With dreams unseen, through clouds and mist.
But in the struggle lies your fire,
The breath of life, your heart’s desire.
Embrace the Flaws
Perfection’s mask may gleam and shine,
But flaws are where the stars align.
A crooked smile, a stumble here,
A moment lost, a fallen tear.
Each scar, each bruise, a tale retold,
Of courage fierce, of spirits bold.
For life’s a canvas, wild and free,
A masterpiece, your tapestry.
Freedom in Authenticity
Live not by molds that others cast,
Their fleeting praise will never last.
Instead, let truth light up your way,
With every dawn, with every day.
For courage grows when you embrace,
The steps unique your soul will trace.
No need for masks, no need for guile,
The world will meet you with a smile.
The Quiet Victory
And when you stand where few have been,
Among the stars, beyond the din,
You'll feel the earth beneath your feet,
Your spirit whole, your journey complete.
For living life not as your own,
Is like a seed that’s never sown.
But when you rise, when you take flight,
The world is yours, its boundless light.
A Final Call
So heed this truth, let doubts unwind,
Your destiny is yours to find.
Through every storm, through darkest night,
Live your own life, and make it bright.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT