We Are Stardust
In the crucible of cosmic dawn,
Where light was yet to be reborn,
A spark, a pulse, a primal flame,
Ignited life without a name.
From nebulae, vast clouds of gas,
Through eons’ dance, through time’s morass,
We rose from ash, from starlit pyres,
Born of celestial, ancient fires.
I. The Genesis of Light
In the void, where silence held its reign,
Before the stars had earned their name,
A singularity, compressed, divine,
Held all that was—space, matter, time.
Then burst the cosmos, fierce and free,
A symphony of energy.
Protons swirled, and quarks aligned,
The universe, in chaos, designed.
Hydrogen bloomed, helium soared,
The elements of life were forged.
In stellar wombs, where heat embraced,
The seeds of us were interlaced.
Carbon, nitrogen, the breath of stars,
Iron to fuel our beating hearts—
Each atom crafted in that blaze,
A billion years, a billion days.
II. The Stellar Forge
Oh, ancient stars, titans of light,
You burned with fury through the night.
Your cores, a furnace, fierce and bright,
Transmuted dust to realms of might.
You lived, you loved, you gave your all,
In supernova’s final call.
Your death, a gift, a cosmic trust,
Scattered wide the seeds of dust.
That dust, it drifted, cold, alone,
Through voids where no light ever shone.
Yet in its heart, a promise slept,
A destiny the cosmos kept.
It gathered slow, in gentle streams,
To weave the fabric of our dreams—
Planets spun, and oceans grew,
From stardust, life’s first breath broke through.
III. The Earthly Cradle
On this pale blue dot, so small, so frail,
A miracle beneath the cosmic veil,
The dust congealed, the spark took hold,
A tale of life began to unfold.
From single cells in primal seas,
To creatures climbing ancient trees,
Each step a thread in fate’s design,
Each life a spark of the divine.
We walked through valleys, scaled the peaks,
Our voices rose, our hearts would speak.
From caves to cities, stone to steel,
We carved our truth, we learned to feel.
Yet every bone, each drop of blood,
Is born of stars, of cosmic flood.
The iron in our veins, the breath we draw,
Was forged in fires that no man saw.
IV. The Unity of All
We are not bound by flesh alone,
Nor tethered to this earthly home.
We are the stars, their children true,
The universe is me, is you.
The light that gleams in distant skies,
Reflects the spark within our eyes.
Each thought, each dream, each fleeting pain,
Is stardust singing once again.
From galaxies that swirl and spin,
To quiet thoughts that stir within,
We are the cosmos, vast, unbound,
In every heart, its pulse is found.
The lover’s kiss, the poet’s rhyme,
The ticking clock, the march of time—
All woven from that primal flame,
All bearing one eternal name.
V. The Eternal Cycle
And when our fleeting lives are done,
When setting sun claims everyone,
Our atoms will not fade away,
But join the stars in endless play.
They’ll drift once more through cosmic streams,
To fuel another’s distant dreams.
A cycle vast, unbroken, grand,
The universe’s open hand.
We are not lost, we never part,
We pulse within the cosmos’ heart.
From star to soul, from dust to light,
We spiral through the endless night.
So lift your gaze to skies above,
And know this truth, this cosmic love:
We are the stars, their tale retold,
We are stardust, forever bold.
Epilogue: A Call to Wonder
So stand beneath the velvet sky,
Where countless stars in silence lie.
Feel in your bones their ancient song,
The truth that we have known all along.
We are not small, nor frail, nor weak,
But vast as all the stars we seek.
For in each heart, each fleeting trust,
We shine, eternal—we are stardust.