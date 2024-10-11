"Dream On" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Continue to Dream
In the quiet moments, when the world’s asleep,
When the stars above their watchful silence keep,
There blooms a dream, like a soft moonbeam,
Whispering gently, “Continue to dream.”
In the heart of struggle, when hope seems thin,
When the shadows whisper that you can’t win,
Rise from the depths where doubt has flown,
For dreams are seeds that courage has sown.
Though storms may gather and the skies may cry,
Your dreams will soar on wings that fly.
Through winds of change and tides unknown,
Dreams are the compass to guide you home.
Each step you take, no matter how small,
Brings you closer, though you may fall.
For even in failure, there’s wisdom to glean,
So rise again, and continue to dream.
When the path is hard, and nights feel long,
When the world forgets your silent song,
Remember the flame that burns deep inside—
A light no darkness can ever hide.
Dreams are the echoes of things yet to be,
A bridge that spans from now to infinity.
They are the whispers of a heart that dares,
To chase after magic, to climb unseen stairs.
Though the road may bend, and the way seem lost,
Hold to your vision, whatever the cost.
For dreams are the force that time cannot take,
The ember that burns, that no storm can break.
In the chaos of life, when the world demands,
You live by the rules it has in its hands,
Let your dreams rebel, let them break free,
For they are the wings of your destiny.
Through deserts of doubt, through oceans of fear,
Your dreams are the compass that steers you clear.
And even in silence, they will roar,
Guiding you to what lies in store.
For a dream is a promise you make to your soul,
A pact with the future, a vow to be whole.
It’s the song of the spirit that will not die,
It’s the whisper of truth that transcends the sky.
So when the world tells you to let go,
When it fills your mind with fear and woe,
Stand firm in the storm, however it may seem—
Believe in your heart, and continue to dream.
For in the end, it's not what we possess,
But the dreams we chased, the paths we pressed.
So live in your truth, no matter how extreme,
And through every moment, continue to dream.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT