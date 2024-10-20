"Crash Ending" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Cocaine Doesn’t End Well
In the shimmer of the city’s midnight glow,
Where neon lights flicker, fast and slow,
A devil whispers in powdered white,
Promising pleasure, promising flight.
Lines like highways carved on glass,
Inhaling a thrill too sharp, too fast.
It slides like silk through burning veins,
Chasing euphoria, masking pains.
Eyes wide open, heart in race,
A glimpse of heaven, a frantic pace.
But the bliss that rises, a fleeting dream,
Soon crashes down, torn at the seams.
The hands that once were steady, sure,
Now shake with hunger for one more cure.
A hollow laugh, a vacant stare,
It’s a high price for a breath of air.
Each line is a promise that never keeps,
A lie whispered softly, while the world sleeps.
It’s a night where joy turns bitter, frail,
Where dreams dissolve and faces pale.
In the heat of the moment, all seems right,
But cocaine never ends in light.
A fire ignites that can’t be tamed,
Leaving behind a soul inflamed.
Friends turn ghosts, they fade away,
Conversations lost, nothing to say.
The world you knew drifts far from view,
As shadows darken what was once true.
Lips cracked dry, a tongue too numb,
Heart’s pounding rhythm a mournful drum.
Your body betrays, begins to plead,
But the powder whispers, “I’m all you need.”
The dealer smiles with an empty gaze,
A puppet master in the maze.
You follow the strings, blind to the cost,
Not seeing what you’ve already lost.
The nights get longer, the days too thin,
You chase that high you’ll never win.
For the first time was a stolen grace,
And now you’re just running, losing the race.
Cracked mirrors reflect the face you dread,
The hollow eyes, the living dead.
Promises broken, ties undone,
The life you had, a setting sun.
Once you danced with stars, ablaze with fire,
But cocaine is a ruthless liar.
It takes your breath, it takes your soul,
And leaves you aching, far from whole.
The nights that started in ecstasy,
Now end in shadows, trapped, unfree.
The laughter fades, replaced by cries,
As the powder steals your final ties.
So heed this tale of powder’s pull,
A world of promises, but pockets full
Of empty dreams and stolen time,
Where even angels fall from crime.
The high that lifts you to the sky
Will bring you low, will make you cry.
The thrill it gives is fleeting, brief,
And all it leaves behind is grief.
For cocaine doesn’t end in cheer,
It strips you bare, it feeds your fear.
The more you take, the less you live,
It only knows to take, not give.
So put it down, walk far away,
There’s nothing more for you to say.
For in its dust, no peace you'll find—
Just scattered fragments of your mind.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT