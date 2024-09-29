"Bahamian Pothole" - Bahamas AI art
Bahamian Potholes
Da Bahamian pothole should be respected by all,
Includin' you an' me.
'Cause da Bahamian pothole has now become,
Part of our cultural identity.
Nuttin' in da worl' like a Bahamian pothole,
Dem foreign pothole is a joke to ares.
'Cause a Bahamian pothole is a special breed a pothole,
Breakin' up trucks an' cars.
Don't drive too fas' on da road,
'Cause you could lose your soul,
If you hit it a Bahamian pothole an' turn over,
An' den you lay out, dead col'.
A Bahamian pothole have a super-life too,
They could survive sunshine an' rain.
'Cause when you done fix dem good,
Dey jes' is reappear again.
Dey all over the islands now,
Multiplying by the day.
Hardly any more good road left to drive,
Jes' Bahamian potholes all the way.
You'll soon drop in one,
An' den have your story to tell.
'Bout how you burs' your car tire,
In a Bahamian pothole, deep as a well.
Gotta limp to da tire shop for repair,
'Cause now you need new tire.
Ya could only afford a old use' one,
'Cause inflation is dire, an' tings' get higher.
Ya try ta stretch ya dollar,
But high prices won't stop.
But one place makin' money for sure these days,
And das da tire shop.
Ya back on da road again,
Feelin' safe and sure.
But watch out good dis time,
For more Bahamian potholes galore.
See dat big size Bahamian pothole,
Over dere, posin' big an' bold.
Ya better slow down ya car,
Before ya get hol' in dat hole.
Now some Bahamian potholes sneaky,
Hidin' in da rain puddle.
All ya hear is bram, pow!
An' now you all confuddle.
Ya check out da damage,
Dis' time burs' tire an' ben' rim.
Dis is pothole terror,
An' da situation gettin' grim.
Some kind souls put markers in the potholes,
To help guide motorist on their way.
But a Bahamian pothole could move aroun',
An' will still catch you anyway.
Ya' gotta drive wit' a sharp eye out dese days,
'Cause Bahamian potholes is form overnight somehow.
An' ya hafta memorize pothole locations too,
Or else you know what,...bram, pow!
Some Bahamian potholes,
Big as craters on the Moon.
You drive inside them at 9am,
An' drive back out at noon.
Some roads look like,
A pothole obstacle course.
An' other roads, in this life or the next,
You will never be able to cross.
See da taxi driver drivin',
Wit' a car full of tourists.
When he hit dat Bahamian pothole,
His axle broke, an'now he is da maddest.
Yep, da Bahamian pothole,
Can even affect ya income.
But still try stay calm,
Before Sandilands is your outcome.
Now the traffic slowin' down an' backin' up
Somethin' holdin' up the line.
Yea, see it right dere,
A Bahamian pothole big as a mine.
Ya try to get where ya need to be on time,
An' can't stand when ting's move so slow.
But dese Bahamian potholes,
Makin' ya be late, Wherever ya go.
Quick and constant pothole repair
Is all the people are axxin'.
An' repave the old roads,
Too far gone with patchin'.
Then someday, one day in the future,
When we look we'll see,
No Bahamian potholes at all,
What a wonderful day dat will be. Maybe.
©A. Derek Catalano - No AI assistance