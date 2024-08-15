Ode to the Bahamian Potcake
On islands kissed by turquoise seas,
Where sun and sand eternally meet,
Roams a dog with a noble ease,
The Potcake, nature's feat.
With ears that perk to every sound,
And eyes that speak of tales untold,
In the Bahama breeze they are found,
These strays, with hearts of gold.
Born of mixed and rugged breed,
No pedigree to claim their name,
Yet in their stance, there's no mislead,
A spirit wild, untamed by fame.
Their coats, a patchwork of the earth,
Mottled browns, and blacks, and grays,
Tell stories of their island birth,
Of sun-drenched skies and rainy days.
They wander free on sandy streets,
With paws that dance on shores of white,
In villages where the ocean greets,
The dawn, the dusk, the day, the night.
From island folk they seek their care,
A scrap, a smile, a gentle hand,
But often left to life's despair,
Their fate is carved in shifting sand.
Yet in their eyes, a spark remains,
A will to thrive, to chase, to play,
For in their veins, the island reigns,
And freedom marks their every day.
They guard the yards with silent grace,
And greet the tourists with a grin,
With every stranger's warm embrace,
Their trust in humans can begin.
Oh, Potcake, child of wind and sea,
You carry history in your frame,
A lineage wild, yet proud and free,
You bear no master, yet no shame.
For in your soul, the islands breathe,
With every bark, a call to know,
The depths of life that lie beneath,
The surface where the trade winds blow.
Some say you're just a stray, a mutt,
Unwanted, left to roam alone,
But those who see beyond the rut,
Find in your heart, a gem well-known.
You're more than just a wandering soul,
You're the spirit of a place,
Where time stands still, and waves unroll,
A symbol of this land's embrace.
In homes you've found, and hearts you've touched,
You’ve shown the world what love can be,
For all who’ve loved you, loved you much,
And learned the value of being free.
So, let them roam, these island dogs,
Let them bask in the sun's warm rays,
For in the sand, the sea, the bogs,
They’ll find their way through all their days.
Ode to the Potcake, island kin,
Born of sea and sun and sand,
Your spirit strong, your heart within,
Is woven through this Bahamian land.
May you forever find your way,
On paths that only you can see,
For in your stride, both wild and stray,
Lives the essence of being free.