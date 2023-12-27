"The Bahamas National Junkanoo Stadium Concept" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
My architectural design concept for The Bahamas National Junkanoo Stadium.
1/2 mile long.
Junkanoo groups enter one end, exit other end.
One group at a time.
One lap only.
Awesome acoustics.
Air-conditioned.
Huge parking areas.
Wide center pathway for groups.
Seating on either side with padded bleachers.
Protects patrons, groups and costumes from weather.
This concept (c)A. Derek Catalano 2023.
This architectural design concept is for sale. Email me. nativestew@gmail.com