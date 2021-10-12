Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Chillin' on West Hill St.

 
colorful roadside seating

"West Hill Colours" ©A. Derek Catalano

West Hill St., Nassau, Bahamas. A restaurant with colourful outdoor seating with seats that glide back and forth.


colourful roadside bar seating

"Chillin' Spot" ©A. Derek Catalano

A place to chill. West Hill St., Nassau, Bahamas.
