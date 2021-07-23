Creepy Crabs

Crab season comes in May and June in The Bahamas. That is the beginning of the rainy season and land crabs exit their flooded burrows and are caught by hand by the thousands. Then they are shipped to Nassau from the Family islands to be sold.
When you purchase them it is best to keep them in a caged pen with fresh water and vegetables to purge them for a week. Then we boil 'em alive and eat 'em like that or make crab soup or crab and rice. Yummy.
My Grammy taught me how to catch a crab and how to hold it way back when I was about 12. You gotta be very careful or they'll snap you hard with those big, powerful claws.
