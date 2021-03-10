The Bush Bar is open

Bush tea is ready and the Bush Bar is ready for you. Now offering a mix of flavourful blends.
Green tea: Energize
Red/Rooibos tea: Pain relief
White tea/Chamomile: Relax, sleep
Black tea: Skin, hair, general health
Bush tea: Healing
14 oz. bottles $5
1 gallon $40
Special Blends
Green tea with ginger
Chamomile tea with rosemary
Black Tea: Spiced or regular
Bush Teas
Cerasse and aloe: Cleanse and heal
Pear leaf, Avocado leaf: Anti-bloating, Diuretic
Rosemary or mint tea: Mental support, Anti-gas
Contact Jamie
Email: j.catalano@hotmail.com
Ph: 242-553-6480
