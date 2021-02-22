Monday, February 22, 2021

Versailles Gardens and French Cloister

 
Versailles Gardens and French Cloister

"Versailles Gardens and French Cloister" ⒸA. Derek Catalano

Versailles Gardens and French Cloister, Paradise Island, Bahamas. A popular place for wedding photos or just to take a quiet, leisurely stroll.
at
Labels: , , , , , , ,