Thursday, February 18, 2021
The Water Tower
"The Water Tower" ⒸA. Derek Catalano
This water tower was also used as a lighthouse for Nassau officially until September 1817, but yet I still remember watching the light atop the tower in the 60s as it's high beam swept over Nassau as it turned.
February 18, 2021
