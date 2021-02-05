Friday, February 5, 2021

Sir Milo Butler

 
Sir Milo Butler

"Sir Milo Butler" ©️A. Derek Catalano

Sir Milo Butler. 1st Bahamian Governor General. Hero of the Bahamian people. He fought for justice & equal rights for Bahamian blacks. Rawson Square, Nassau, Bahamas.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,