Thursday, February 11, 2021
Inagua Old Church
"Inagua Old Church" ©️A. Derek Catalano
St. Bartholomew's Anglican church. Built in the mid 1800's on Inagua, Bahamas. Would you believe they still hold an annual anniversary service here each year? See that huge osprey nest on top?
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
6:14 PM
