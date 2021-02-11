Thursday, February 11, 2021

Inagua Old Church

 
Inagua Old Church

"Inagua Old Church" ©️A. Derek Catalano

St. Bartholomew's Anglican church. Built in the mid 1800's on Inagua, Bahamas. Would you believe they still hold an annual anniversary service here each year? See that huge osprey nest on top?
