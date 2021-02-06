Saturday, February 6, 2021

Clifton Pier Rock Stairs

 
Clifton Pier Rock Stairs

"Clifton Pier Rock Stairs" ©️A. Derek Catalano

They say these were cut by slaves many years ago. They lead down to a small rocky bay. This spot is where the slaves were brought in to Nassau, Bahamas aboard ships.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,