Pages
Home
People
Places
Things
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Christ Church Stained Glass
"Christ Church Stained Glass" ©️A. Derek Catalano
Download full size >>
Stained glass over the altar at Christ Church Cathedral, George St., Nassau, Bahamas. Facing east it catches the morning sun.
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
11:29 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Architecture
,
History
,
Nassau
,
New Providence
,
Photos
,
Things
,
Tourist Attractions
Newer Post
Older Post
Home