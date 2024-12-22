©A. Derek Catalano
Don’t Be Easily Misled
Beware the glimmer, the honeyed phrase,
The promise of gold at the end of the haze.
Not all that glitters was born to shine;
Some paths are poison wrapped in twine.
The silver tongues, they twist and bend,
Whispering dreams that have no end.
“Follow me,” they beckon, “I’ll show you the way!”
But they feed you lies and lead you astray.
Oh, how the promise of better burns bright,
Blinding your reason, distorting your sight.
A gilded ladder that climbs to the sky,
But each rung is false, each word a sly lie.
They dangle gifts like baubles and toys,
Distracting your mind with fleeting joys.
But gifts are chains if not freely given,
And bargains made can leave you prisoned.
The charmer’s song, the siren’s plea,
Promises of freedom that’ll never be.
They sell you hope, then steal your trust,
Leaving dreams to wither, turn to dust.
In politics, oh, beware the creed:
A hungry wolf dressed to mislead.
The flags they wave, the slogans they shout,
Are oft but smoke meant to drown doubt.
Do not be a sheep in the shepherd’s pen,
Blindly herded by the whims of men.
Let no one pull the wool o’er your eyes,
For ignorance births the cruelest of ties.
Educate your mind; seek the truth.
Wisdom’s your armor; knowledge, your youth.
Facts are the anchor in seas of deceit;
Hold to them fast, stand on your feet.
The "pie in the sky" is a phantom glow,
A mirage in the desert, a counterfeit show.
Promises sweet are a bitterened seed,
Sprouting thorns that pierce and bleed.
Rise above the foolish lore,
Shun the charlatan at your door.
Question boldly, seek and find,
Clear the fog from your open mind.
For truth is a lamp, a guiding flame,
Through darkness thick and guises of shame.
It warms the heart, it clears the head;
It guards your soul from being misled.
Let no deceiver craft your fate,
Or lead you to anger, sadness, hate.
For wisdom won is a shield well-worn,
A soul that’s clear, a spirit reborn.
So wise up, stand tall, see through the guise;
Let no one cloak the world with lies.
The greatest gift is the one you own:
A mind that discerns, a truth well-known.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT